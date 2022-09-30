TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Trading of TORM
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.
TORM Trading Up 2.7 %
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.
TORM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TORM (TRMD)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.