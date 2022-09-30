Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 306,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,579. The stock has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $97.54 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

