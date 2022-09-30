Tower Bridge Advisors Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.81. 343,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,257. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $352.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

