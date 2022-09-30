Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.88. 337,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,264. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

