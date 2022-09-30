Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $88,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $14,850,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $2,244,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 164,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

