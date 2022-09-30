Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Trading Down 12.7 %

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $12.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. 2,863,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.90. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.48 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.