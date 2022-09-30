Traders Purchase Large Volume of Freeport-McMoRan Put Options (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 100,731 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the typical volume of 76,257 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,709,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.