Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $232.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.04. The stock has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

