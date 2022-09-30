Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340,074 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17.

