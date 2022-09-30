Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 878,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,320,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $26.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).
