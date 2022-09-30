Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 428,665 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,522,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

WFC opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

