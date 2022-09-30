Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 346,326 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,326 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,372,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 87,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,212,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,092,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 619,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after buying an additional 102,959 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

