Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 3,911 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 28,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $130.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

