Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.52 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

