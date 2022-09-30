TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.00.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE:TA opened at C$12.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. TransAlta has a one year low of C$11.72 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.69%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.