TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $120.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

