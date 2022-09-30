TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

TRU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.49. 1,910,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $120.91.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

