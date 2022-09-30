TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TANNZ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

