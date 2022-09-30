Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TPRKY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,265.00.

Travis Perkins Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS TPRKY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. 12,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

