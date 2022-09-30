Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Down 1.4%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

