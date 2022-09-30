Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 3.2 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.