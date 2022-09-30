Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 3.2 %
Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
