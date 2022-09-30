Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Up 20.5%

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) shot up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 83,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 88,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trillium Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31.

About Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

