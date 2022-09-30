Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMQ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trilogy Metals

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,604,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,412,016.32.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$116.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.