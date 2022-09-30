Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for 2.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Chemed worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Chemed by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed stock opened at $446.10 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

