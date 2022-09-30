TruFin plc (LON:TRU) Insider Acquires £29,250 in Stock

TruFin plc (LON:TRUGet Rating) insider Paul Dentskevich acquired 45,000 shares of TruFin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($35,343.16).

TruFin Price Performance

Shares of LON:TRU opened at GBX 65 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. TruFin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.04.

TruFin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TruFin plc provides financing services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. It engages in distribution of finance products and invoice discounting; publishing of computer and video games; and investment activities.

