TSP Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

GLD stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.43. 304,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.