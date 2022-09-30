TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 4.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $2,750,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.6% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.96. The stock had a trading volume of 81,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,330. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $309.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

