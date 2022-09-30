TSP Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 6,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.