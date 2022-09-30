TSP Capital Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 375,915 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Calithera Biosciences worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.11. As a group, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CALA shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

