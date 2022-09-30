Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Short Interest Down 25.5% in September

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 58,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turmeric Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 51.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 85.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $684,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Turmeric Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,551. Turmeric Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Turmeric Acquisition Company Profile

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on healthcare or a healthcare related industry.

