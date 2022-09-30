Typhoon Network Market Capitalization Hits $52,060.29 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $52,060.29 and approximately $47.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003063 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010903 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00145084 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.87 or 0.01805374 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.
Typhoon Network Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Typhoon Network
