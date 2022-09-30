UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PATH. Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

UiPath Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,486. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960 over the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in UiPath by 53.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $28,273,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 1,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 198,461 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 188,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

