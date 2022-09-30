UltimoGG (ULTGG) Trading Down 58.4% This Week

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, UltimoGG has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. UltimoGG has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UltimoGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UltimoGG Profile

UltimoGG’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for UltimoGG is ultgg.io. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UltimoGG

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltimoGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UltimoGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

