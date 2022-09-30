Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:ULBI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,133. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 million, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,524.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,300 shares of company stock valued at $406,787 in the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 44.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

