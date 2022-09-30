UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

