UMB Bank n.a. Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

IWS opened at $96.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.62 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

