UMB Bank n.a. Has $84.82 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $84,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
