UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in V.F. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Stock Down 1.1 %

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

