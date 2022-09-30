UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $216.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $211.38 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

