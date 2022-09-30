UMB Bank n.a. Sells 305 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $262.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

