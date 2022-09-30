Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $132.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $853,610.87 and approximately $132.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

