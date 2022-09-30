United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

United Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of UBCP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548. The company has a market cap of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.34. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 30.90%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. State Street Corp bought a new position in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Featured Articles

