United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.8-30.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.08 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. 21,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.90.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 62.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

