United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.80 billion-$30.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.11 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. 18,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 21.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 52,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.