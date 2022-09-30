United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of UBFO opened at $6.51 on Monday. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Read More
