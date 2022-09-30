United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $6.51 on Monday. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United Security Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

