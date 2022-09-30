Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 9,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

