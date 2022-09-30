USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USA Truck Stock Performance

USAK opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Truck

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in USA Truck by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in USA Truck by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 595,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in USA Truck by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 39,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 76,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

See Also

