V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. V.F. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.21.

V.F. Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,890,000 after purchasing an additional 756,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

