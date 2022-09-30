Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 5,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $445,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $478,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.35. 326,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $98.67. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 557,497 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 180,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 36,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

