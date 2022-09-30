Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Shares Down 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$39.78 and last traded at C$39.82. Approximately 229,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 170,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.94.
Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.07.
